Russia expels 9 Finnish diplomats

ALBAWABA - Russian Foreign Ministry expels 9 Finnish diplomats following NATO's announcement that there will be a high-profile delegation meeting today to discuss Finland's bid to join the NATO.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it has informed the Finnish ambassador of its opposition to Helsinki's ambitions to join NATO, citing the fact that it imposes a significant threat to Russia's internal security.

On his end, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö threatened to pursue similar measures in response to the expulsion of his country's diplomats. "The measures Russia announced are harsh," said Niinistö.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia would be "watching closely" what happens in Finland, describing Nato's enlargement as a "violation of our security and our national interests" BBC reported.