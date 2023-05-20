Russia explores visa exemption for Arab citizens

ALBAWABA - Russia is reportedly considering the possibility of exempting citizens from some Arab countries from visa requirements, aiming to enhance tourism and business opportunities between the regions.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced their intention to study the visa exemption, highlighting Russia's vast size, population, and rich history that attract visitors worldwide, including Arab tourists interested in exploring its cultural heritage.

During the 14th edition of the International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic world" in Kazan, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, revealed Russia's plan to remove visa systems.

Russia working on visa-free regime with four Arab nations



Russia is currently developing agreements on visa-free regime with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.



Furthermore, an agreement on visa-free group tours… pic.twitter.com/R0KFEtYwR2 — DAVID E (@DAVID_STOIC1) May 19, 2023

The economic forum, which serves as a vital platform for cooperation between Russia and Arab nations, emphasized the potential benefits for tourism and business activities.

Bogdanov expressed Russia's commitment to abolish entry and work visa requirements, citing the importance of this step across various sectors.

He mentioned that the visa exemption would simplify travel procedures, promoting closer ties and economic collaboration.

The move is expected to facilitate tourism, trade, and investment between Russia and Arab countries.

Different visa types, including tourism, business, study, and work visas, are currently available for travel to Russia. Arab visitors are advised to specify their purpose and apply for the appropriate visa based on their intended activities.

The potential visa exemption for Arab citizens signals Russia's intention to foster stronger relations and expand cooperation with Arab countries.

This development holds the promise of increased tourism, economic exchanges, and cultural interactions between the regions.

