ALBAWABA - The Russian defense ministry announced on Monday that a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region had been foiled, with no injuries or casualties reported.

An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an "attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted" on Monday morning, the defense ministry said in a statement. The drone was "suppressed by means of electronic warfare" and crashed in Odintsovo district, it said, adding there were no casualties.