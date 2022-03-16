  1. Home
  Russia Loses Its Fourth General in The Ukraine War

Published March 16th, 2022 - 08:12 GMT
ALBAWABA - Russia has just lost a fourth military general in the Ukraine war that was started by Moscow's military intervention in the country beginning on Feb., 24th. 

The Daily Mail writes: "Russia has lost another of its generals in the war in Ukraine, Kyiv has said, along with seven members of an elite force under Vladimir Putin's direct command as Ukraine inflicts punishing losses on Moscow's war machine." 

The London daily adds: Major-General Oleg Mityaev, 47, commander of the army's 150th motorised rifle division, died fighting around the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine's interior ministry said late Tuesday as officials released a photo of what they claimed was his corpse on the battlefield.

 

