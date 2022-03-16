Russia Loses Its Fourth General in The Ukraine War

ALBAWABA - Russia has just lost a fourth military general in the Ukraine war that was started by Moscow's military intervention in the country beginning on Feb., 24th.

Russia loses a FOURTH general and seven SWAT fighters from elite unit under Putin's direct control – as top Russian airman warns scale of losses with 'horrify' the nation when they learn the truth https://t.co/ywbI0cWiuf — AbulafiaPotocki #551. (@AbulafiaPotocki) March 16, 2022

The Daily Mail writes: "Russia has lost another of its generals in the war in Ukraine, Kyiv has said, along with seven members of an elite force under Vladimir Putin's direct command as Ukraine inflicts punishing losses on Moscow's war machine."

The London daily adds: Major-General Oleg Mityaev, 47, commander of the army's 150th motorised rifle division, died fighting around the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine's interior ministry said late Tuesday as officials released a photo of what they claimed was his corpse on the battlefield.