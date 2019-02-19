Russia Opens 2 'Human Corridors' for Rukban Refugees in Syria

Al-Rukban camp in Syria (Twitter)

The Russian Defense Ministry had opened two "humanitarian corridors" for the refugees living in al-Rukban camp in Syria, said Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russia's National Defense Management Center, on Tuesday.

Two checkpoints have been set up near Jleighem and Jebel al-Gurab settlements, Mizintsev said at a news conference in Moscow.

"This step is dictated by the urgent need for an early solution to the problems of ordinary Syrians, who continue to live in appalling conditions," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry originally announced the move on Saturday to "allow Syrian refugees to leave voluntarily for places of residence they choose".

Located in the deserts of Syria's border to Jordan, Rukban camp that hosts 40,000 Syrians struggling in makeshift tents and muddy shelters.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has reported growing numbers of casualties in the camp due to starvation, disease and lack of medicine.

