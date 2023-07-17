Russia refuses to extend grain deal

ALBAWABA - Russian government announced on Monday it will not extend the Black Sea grain deal, hours before it was due to expire.

Russia's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal has been “terminated" adding that Russia might return to the agreement if its conditions were met.

Kremlin official maintained: "As soon as the Russian conditions are met, the Russian Federation will return to the deal… The Grain Deal has come to a halt."

Russia Today reported that Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova that its country already notified Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations that it will not renew the grain deal.