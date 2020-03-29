Russia Reports 270 New Covid-19 Cases With a Total of 1,534

Russian authorities reported Sunday 270 new coronavirus cases with 1,534 patients under treatment in total.

Fifteen people were successfully treated, 4 died over the last 24 hours, the authorities said in a statement.

"To date, 1,534 cases have been registered in the Russian Federation. Over the last 24 hours, 15 people were discharged [after] recovery. For the entire period, 64 people were discharged. Four fatal cases were recorded during the day. The total number of fatalities for the entire period in Russia is eight," it said.

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Russia has banned the entry of foreign nationals, closed air and land traffic.

Authorities are also considering a country-wide travel ban.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 666,200 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 30,800, and over 141,700 recoveries.

