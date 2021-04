Russia Shelling Kills 1 Ukraine Soldier in Donbas

A Ukrainian soldier was killed and another injured on Sunday due to shelling by Russia-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region.

Another Ukrainian soldier KIA yesterday by russian AGLs fire. RIP https://t.co/Hlo7HbjfRG — Gregor Martin (@Guderian_Xaba) April 19, 2021

Russia-backed separatists violated cease-fire five times from midnight to 5 p.m. local time, the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement.

There has been a recent spike in violence in Donbas where Kyiv's troops have battled separatist forces since 2014.