Russia thwarts alleged attack on 2 nuclear plants

ALBAWABA - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that it foiled an attempt of a sabotage operation on two nuclear plants in Russia on May 9, Victory Day, Russian media outlets revealed on Thursday.

Russia added that the attempt was orchestrated by the Ukrainian intelligence service and that it arrested a number of Ukrainians in connection to the alleged nuclear plants attack plan.

TASS news outlet further detailed citing FSB that two members of the group, who were preparing to sabotage the nuclear power plant, and two of their collaborators, were detained.

Russia maintained that the group affiliated with the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service attempted to attack over 30 high-pressure power lines in Leningrad and Kalinin.