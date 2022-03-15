  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia-Ukraine Delegates Start Meeting Again

Russia-Ukraine Delegates Start Meeting Again

Published March 15th, 2022 - 01:33 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - Russia-Ukraine talks resume again to try to put an end to the war between the two countries. 

The talks, which started on the second week of the conflict are talking place regularly with Russia and Ukraine delegates taking part in the talks designed to put the guns down and end the war. 

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...