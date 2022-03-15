Russia-Ukraine Delegates Start Meeting Again

ALBAWABA - Russia-Ukraine talks resume again to try to put an end to the war between the two countries.
Kyiv says Ukraine-Russia conflict talks resume: AFP#Russia #Russian #RussianArmy pic.twitter.com/Qun97huFtb— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 15, 2022
The talks, which started on the second week of the conflict are talking place regularly with Russia and Ukraine delegates taking part in the talks designed to put the guns down and end the war.
Via SyndiGate.info
