Russia Urges The 'Immediate Release' of Guinea's President

Russia on Monday urged for the "immediate release" of Guinea's president, calling on the sides to solve differences via dialogue.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Moscow opposes "any attempts of anti-constitutional change of power."

🔴#Guinean special forces staged a #coup on Sunday, capturing President #AlphaCondé and dissolving the constitution.



In an #exclusive #interview with FRANCE 24, the head of #Guinea’s🇬🇳 elite army unit on Sunday confirmed the #president was being held by his forces⤵️ pic.twitter.com/L5lXARIBZg — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) September 6, 2021

On Sunday, Guinea's President Alpha Conde was detained by soldiers led by an army colonel, who announced the move on state television.

"We demand the release of Alpha Conde and that his immunity is ensured. We consider it necessary to return the situation in Guinea to a constitutional course as soon as possible. We urge all Guinean political forces to refrain from actions that could provoke further violence and to work towards a peaceful settlement of the current situation through negotiations," the Russian statement read.

Guinea's new military leaders announced a nationwide curfew “until further notice” after seizing power in a coup and arresting the president.



Special forces say they dissolved the constitution and shut the country’s land and air borders https://t.co/u6wNccbbEA pic.twitter.com/1jyvJZRA6S — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 6, 2021

It also announced that the visit of the Guinean Foreign Minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba to Moscow, scheduled for Sept. 7, was canceled amid the situation in the West African country.

Conde, in power for more than a decade, was detained by soldiers led by Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who accused the president of personalizing politics and not doing enough to improve the country's economic and social conditions.

The move was protested by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who strongly condemned "any takeover of the government by force of the gun" and called for "the immediate release of President Alpha Conde."

This article has been adapted from its original source.