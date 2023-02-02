Russia warns Israel over Ukraine

ALBAWABA - Israel is getting a hiding from Russia over Ukraine. In a statement released Wednesday by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow it warned Tel Aviv not to supply any weapons to Kiev.

Moscow warns Israel that supplying Ukraine with arms will ‘escalate’ conflict https://t.co/Jeplm1ILDV via @timesofisrael — Uriel Ben Avraham (@Jerusalem2004) February 2, 2023

Moscow's swift response was made against comments made by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel is considering sending weapons to Ukraine to boost its role in the war against Russia.

Russia Warns Israel Against Supplying Arms to Ukraine - The Moscow Times#russiashouldknownottomesswiththemossad https://t.co/ocfrODe5c6 — Kenneth R Barrett (@KRBCanada1) February 2, 2023

Russia's warning is widely trending on the social media with much news and commentary, stating that such military supplies would only escalate the conflict and fuel the war that started on 24 February 2022.

Moscow warns Israel that supplying Ukraine with arms will ‘escalate’ conflict - The Times of Israel https://t.co/xFWK3EPi8t pic.twitter.com/YI5twNiwlu — Noah Ross (@drnoahross) February 2, 2023

"We say that all countries that supply weapons [to Ukraine] should understand that we will consider these [weapons] to be legitimate targets for Russia's armed forces," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters according to the Moscow Times.