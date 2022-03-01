Russian Airstrike Hits Civilian, Administrative Area in Kharkiv

  1. Home
Payton Bruni

Published March 1st, 2022 - 08:29 GMT
This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border, on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

A Russian airstrike struck Freedom Square in central Kharkiv, destroying the surrounding area and damaging the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Building.

A video of the airstrike was shared online by both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukrainian regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said in a video, "This morning the central square of our city and the headquarters of the Kharkiv administration was criminally attacked," adding that it was not yet clear how many people were injured or killed by the strike.

 

