Russian Airstrike Hits Civilian, Administrative Area in Kharkiv

A Russian airstrike struck Freedom Square in central Kharkiv, destroying the surrounding area and damaging the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Building.

A video of the airstrike was shared online by both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY! pic.twitter.com/tN4VHF1A9n — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022

Ukrainian regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said in a video, "This morning the central square of our city and the headquarters of the Kharkiv administration was criminally attacked," adding that it was not yet clear how many people were injured or killed by the strike.