  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russian Airstrike Injures Five Civilians in Idlib

Russian Airstrike Injures Five Civilians in Idlib

Published October 21st, 2020 - 11:52 GMT
A smoke plume rises following an explosion in the town of Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on October 20, 2020, while a Turkish military convoy drives through after vacating the Morek post in Hama's countryside. Turkey started withdrawing from one of its largest outposts in northwest Syria encircled for the past year by Syrian regime forces, a war monitor and a pro-Ankara rebel commander said. The outpost in Morek is Turkey's largest in the northwest province of Hama, which is now mostly
A smoke plume rises following an explosion in the town of Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on October 20, 2020, while a Turkish military convoy drives through after vacating the Morek post in Hama's countryside. Turkey started withdrawing from one of its largest outposts in northwest Syria encircled for the past year by Syrian regime forces, a war monitor and a pro-Ankara rebel commander said. The outpost in Morek is Turkey's largest in the northwest province of Hama, which is now mostly under Syrian government control. Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP
Highlights
In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be strictly prohibited.

Five civilians were injured in a Russian airstrike in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency on Wednesday.

The attack targeted civilian settlements in al-Rami village in southern Idlib, the agency said.

White Helmets said two children were among those injured in the attack.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression would be strictly prohibited.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...