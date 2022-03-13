  1. Home
  Russian Airstrike Kills Nine Near Ukraine-Polish Border

Russian Airstrike Kills Nine Near Ukraine-Polish Border

Published March 13th, 2022 - 09:22 GMT
Nine people were killed and 57 injured after a Russian airstrike hit a Ukrainian military base near the border with Poland, a Ukrainian official announced on Sunday March 13.

Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter that the airstrike hit the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, which is located approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Polish border.

According to Reznikov foreign military instructors work at the base.

 

