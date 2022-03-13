Russian Airstrike Kills Nine Near Ukraine-Polish Border

Nine people were killed and 57 injured after a Russian airstrike hit a Ukrainian military base near the border with Poland, a Ukrainian official announced on Sunday March 13.
Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter that the airstrike hit the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, which is located approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Polish border.
According to Reznikov foreign military instructors work at the base.
russia has attacked the International Center for Peacekeeping&Security near Lviv.Foreign instructors work here.Information about the victims is being clarified.This is new terrorist attack on peace&security near the EU-NATO border.Action must be taken to stop this.Close the sky!— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 13, 2022
