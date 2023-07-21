ALBAWABA- Russian Ministry of Defense revealed a targeted missile strike on Ukrainian naval locations today, which were allegedly being used by Kyiv forces for drone attacks. The attack resulted in a significant toll on soldiers, with approximately 525 casualties, both killed and injured, spread across various combat zones.

In their update on the progress of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the ministry disclosed that within the last 24 hours, they successfully neutralized 14 enemy drones and intercepted 16 incoming missiles. Furthermore, the Russian forces managed to dismantle a precision radar system and seven artillery units.

According to the QNA, the dynamics of the Russian military operation have shifted notably in response to the Ukrainian forces' counterattack in June, which received bolstered military support from Western allies. This setback has hindered Moscow's advancement on the ground, while Kyiv has cautiously asserted its reclamation of territories previously held by Russian forces. The situation remains highly volatile as the conflict continues to unfold.

