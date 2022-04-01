Russian Forces Leave Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Russian troops occupying the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl have left, the plant's staff said Friday.

According to Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom, the staff at the plant said there were currently no "outsiders" at the site.

"This morning, the invaders announced their intentions to leave the Chernobyl nuclear power plant," Energoatom said in a statement.

BREAKING: Ukraine’s nuclear operator company says Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards the Belarus border. https://t.co/Bz5iJ92Dpb — The Associated Press (@AP) March 31, 2022

Ukraine lost control of the Chernobyl plant after a fierce battle with Russian forces, Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Feb. 24, the first day of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The plant was never fully abandoned and still requires constant management. It is the site of what is regarded to be the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986.

This article has been adapted from its original source.