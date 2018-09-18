Russian Jet Vanishes From Radar as 4 Israeli F16s Target Syria's Latakia

Russian military aircraft went missing with 14 people on board. (AFP/ File)

A Russian Il-20 military aircraft with 14 servicemen on board has disappeared over the Mediterranean Sea, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said early Tuesday.

The aircraft went off the radar on its way back to Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the aircraft disappeared from radar during an attack by four Israeli Air Force F-16 fighters on targets in Syria`s Latakia province.

A missile attack from a French frigate located in the Mediterranean region was also detected, the ministry said.

There is no information on the Russian servicemen who were on board the aircraft, it added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.