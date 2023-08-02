Russian missiles attack Odesa port facilities

ALBAWABA - Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian media reported Russian attacks on the Odesa region, causing significant infrastructure damage, as well as attacks on Kyiv from several directions.

"The enemy's obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defense forces worked non-stop for almost 3 hours," Ukrainian Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.

According to the army, it repelled an Iran-made Shahed-136 drone fired from the Sea of Azov through the Black Sea and aimed toward the Odesa region. Odessa regional governor Oleg Kiper said that significant infrastructure was caused to the port region.

#UPDATE: Footage taken from the Romanian border village of Tulcea shows fire in Izmail, Odesa oblast due to Russian Shahed drone attack. pic.twitter.com/mQhyNMgGRN — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) August 2, 2023

Kiper added that as a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged.

Since Moscow's withdrawal from the grain deal, Russia has been pounding on the shores of the Black Sea and one of Ukraine's main ports. The historic deal enabled the shipment of around 33 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports.

Attacks on Kyiv

More than ten Russian drones were downed in Kyiv after an overnight attack, the city's military administration announced early Wednesday.

Sergiy Popko, Ukrainian military general and a former commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said in a statement that: "groups of drones entered Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets -- more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) -- were detected and destroyed in time by the forces and means of air defense,".

Russia announced on Monday that it would increase the intensity of its strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in retaliation to drone attacks across its territories which Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

the announcement was followed by a skyscraper drone attack that killed 6 people in Moscow, which was balmed on Kyiv. Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that Moscow and its surrounding region were attacked by drones overnight.