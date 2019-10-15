Russian President Putin in UAE as Part of a Regional Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday on his first visit to the Gulf country in over a decade.

He was met at the airport by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Putin last visited the UAE in 2007.

Putin landed in Abu Dhabi after earlier visiting Saudi Arabia, where he held official talks with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.





