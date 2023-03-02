Russian soldiers plead for Putin help

  1. Home
Published March 2nd, 2023 - 12:20 GMT
ALBAWABA - Russian soldiers are pleading for help from President Vladimir Putin, voicing fear for their lives as the number of casualties among Russian servicemen in the war on Ukraine is on the rise.

The desperation of of the soldiers reflects the severity of the situation in the battleground, CNN’s Erin Burnett reported.

A video showing Russian soldiers asking to be spared the agony of war went viral on social media platforms.
 

