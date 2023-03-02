Russian soldiers plead for Putin help

ALBAWABA - Russian soldiers are pleading for help from President Vladimir Putin, voicing fear for their lives as the number of casualties among Russian servicemen in the war on Ukraine is on the rise.

The desperation of of the soldiers reflects the severity of the situation in the battleground, CNN’s Erin Burnett reported.

بموتون في مجموعات كبيرة.. شاهد جنود روس يتوسلون بوتين لمساعدتهم https://t.co/RtKiOw47gx pic.twitter.com/9Pzzv5KnfE — Sudan Online 🇸🇩 (@SUDANESEONLINE) March 2, 2023

A video showing Russian soldiers asking to be spared the agony of war went viral on social media platforms.

