  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russian, Syrian Regime Airstrikes Kill 17 Civilians in Idlib

Russian, Syrian Regime Airstrikes Kill 17 Civilians in Idlib

Published February 10th, 2020 - 06:58 GMT
Syrians flee as smoke billows following a reported air strike by Syrian government forces in the village of Kafr Nuran in the northern province of Aleppo on February 9, 2020. AAREF WATAD / AFP
Syrians flee as smoke billows following a reported air strike by Syrian government forces in the village of Kafr Nuran in the northern province of Aleppo on February 9, 2020. AAREF WATAD / AFP
Highlights
In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Russian and Syrian regime forces carried out airstrikes in northwestern Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone, killing at least 17 civilians, a Syrian civil defense group announced Sunday.

The White Helmets said areas near Idlib’s city center and villages were targeted.

Turkey is continuing to send reinforcements to the de-escalation zone, with a Turkish convoy including scores of tanks deployed at different points in Idlib.

The Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies have continued intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the zone.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, however, more than 1,800 civilians there have been killed in attacks by regime and Russian forces as the ceasefire continues to be violated.

Turkey announced on Jan. 10 that a new ceasefire in Idlib would start just after midnight on Jan. 12, but the regime and Iran-backed terrorist groups continued their attacks.

More than 1.5 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks over the past year.

Turkey remains the country with the most refugees in the world, hosting more than 3.7 million migrants since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...