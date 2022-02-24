  1. Home
Published February 24th, 2022 - 07:49 GMT
Breaking

ALBAWABA - Russian troops enter Ukraine from all sides according to confirmed reports with others suggesting they entered the Ukraine capital Kiev.

Reports posted on social by news websites suggest this is the case. 


They entered from Belarus where they have been concentrated at and explosions have been reported in different cities.
 

