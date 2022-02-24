ALBAWABA - Russian troops enter Ukraine from all sides according to confirmed reports with others suggesting they entered the Ukraine capital Kiev.
#BREAKING: Russian ground troops enter Ukraine.border guards— Ocean Media News (@OceanMediaNews1) February 24, 2022
Reports posted on social by news websites suggest this is the case.
Russian troops cross the border enter into Ukraine #Ukraine #Russia #RussiaUkraineConflict #worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/Cs1kuyKRqk— Usman Kamboh (@kamboh301) February 24, 2022
They entered from Belarus where they have been concentrated at and explosions have been reported in different cities.
