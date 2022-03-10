Russian-Ukraine Foreign Ministers Start Meeting in Turkey

ALBAWABA - Breaking news. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov set to meet today in Turkey.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, is in the Turkish city of Antalya today for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov – the first meetings at such a high level since the invasion began https://t.co/fF7FZtQZ0r — The Times (@thetimes) March 10, 2022

The two warring countries will examine the possibility of ceasefire. This is the first time the diplomats will meet since the Russian invasion of the country since Feb.24