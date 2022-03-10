Russian-Ukraine Foreign Ministers Start Meeting in Turkey

  1. Home
March 10th, 2022
ALBAWABA - Breaking news. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov set to meet today in Turkey. 

The two warring countries will examine the possibility of ceasefire. This is the first time the diplomats will meet since the Russian invasion of the country since Feb.24 

 

 


