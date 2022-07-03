  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia's-allied Chechen Forces Claim to Control Ukraine's Lysychansk

Russia's-allied Chechen Forces Claim Control of Ukraine's Lysychansk

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published July 3rd, 2022 - 06:39 GMT
Lysychansk
Ukrainian soldiers ride an armoured vehicle on the main road to Lysychansk in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbas on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Bagus SARAGIH / AFP)

Russian-backed separatists, Kadyrovites also known as Chechen military forces are claiming to have take Lysychansk in the Luhansk region in Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian army is rejecting the claim.

Also ReadKherson Prepares For Referendum to Become Part of RussiaKherson Prepares For Referendum to Become Part of Russia

A video was shared online showing Kadyrovites taking pictures in the middle of ruined buildings claiming that forces have entered and seized Lysychansk with soldiers hoisting Russian-backed flags behind them to declare their advance in the area.

Another video was also shared on Twitter showing a group of Russian-backed forces walking and controlling the streets of Lysychansk. The video also showed loads of destroyed cars flooding the city with residents seen watching forces entering the town. 

Russia's state-run TASS reported citing Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the Luhansk People's Republic's interior minister saying the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) successfully controlled Lysychansk in the area of the Shakhter stadium.

Sources revealed earlier clashes raged in the Lysychansk area between Russian and Ukrainian forces, but the authorities rejected the claims.

"Luckily the city has not be encircled and is under control of the Ukrainian army," Ruslan Muzytchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian National Guard said according to The Guardian.

The Russian war on Ukraine has entered its fifth month as clashes began after President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24th a 'special military operation' in Ukraine forcing millions of people to leave their homes fleeing war.

Tags:LysychanskUkraineRussiaChechen military forcesChechen

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...