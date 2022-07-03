Russia's-allied Chechen Forces Claim Control of Ukraine's Lysychansk

Russian-backed separatists, Kadyrovites also known as Chechen military forces are claiming to have take Lysychansk in the Luhansk region in Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian army is rejecting the claim.

A video was shared online showing Kadyrovites taking pictures in the middle of ruined buildings claiming that forces have entered and seized Lysychansk with soldiers hoisting Russian-backed flags behind them to declare their advance in the area.

#Kadyrovites claim to have taken over #Lysychansk, #Luhansk region and published a video showing #Chechen mercenaries standing in ruins.#Ukrainian authorities reported that #Russian troops were attacking in the direction of Lysychansk, but had no success and withdrew. pic.twitter.com/WKsJLXi6QU — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 3, 2022

Another video was also shared on Twitter showing a group of Russian-backed forces walking and controlling the streets of Lysychansk. The video also showed loads of destroyed cars flooding the city with residents seen watching forces entering the town.

Russia's state-run TASS reported citing Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the Luhansk People's Republic's interior minister saying the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) successfully controlled Lysychansk in the area of the Shakhter stadium.

Sources revealed earlier clashes raged in the Lysychansk area between Russian and Ukrainian forces, but the authorities rejected the claims.

We are now at the 129 day mark since Russia began its invasion of #Ukraine. There are conflicting claims about whether the Russians have siezed #Lysychansk. Today, an assessment of options for Russia’s next moves. 1/16 https://t.co/dB6maSh38w — Mick Ryan, AM (@WarintheFuture) July 3, 2022

"Luckily the city has not be encircled and is under control of the Ukrainian army," Ruslan Muzytchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian National Guard said according to The Guardian.

The Russian war on Ukraine has entered its fifth month as clashes began after President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24th a 'special military operation' in Ukraine forcing millions of people to leave their homes fleeing war.