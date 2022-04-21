  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia's Defense Minister Announces Capture of Mariupol

Russia's Defense Minister Announces Capture of Mariupol

Published April 21st, 2022 - 08:35 GMT
Russia's Defense Minister Announces Capture of Mariupol
An aerial view taken on April 12, 2022, shows the city of Mariupol, during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. Russian troops on April 12 intensified their campaign to take the port city of Mariupol, part of an anticipated massive onslaught across eastern Ukraine, as the Russian president made a defiant case for the war on Russia's neighbour. (Photo by Andrey BORODULIN / AFP)

By Dr Rene Tebel

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday April 21, 2022, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Mariupol has been captured, according to reports by Russian media.

According to the reports, Russia has surrounded the last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol -- a steel plant with underground corridors where more than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers are still hiding. Russia has limited itself to cordoning off the industrial area. "We don't need to go into these catacombs and crawl underground over these industrial facilities there. Block off this industrial zone so that a fly doesn't fly through," Putin is quoted saying by RIA Novosti.

According to the Russian defense minister, the number of Ukrainian defenders in the city on March 11 was about 8,100 soldiers. Half have been killed, he said, and 1,478 soldiers have surrendered. Reportedly five Russian battalion tactical groups (BTGs) were involved in storming the city, which now lies in ruins.

 

Tags:UkraineRussiainvasionWarMariupol

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...