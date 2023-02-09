Russia's new diplomatic offensive in Africa

ALBAWABA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Africa beefing up support for his country. His name is trending on news website and social media platforms.

He started his trip in Mali on Monday, coming from Iraq and went on to Mauritania and is currently in Sudan where he is meeting the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah Al Burhan and other top officials in Khartoum.

Foreign minister #lavrov periodically visits the countries of the #MENA & #Africa region, in particular, he recently visited #Mali.

It should be noted that #russia is conducting colonial expansion in the #Africa countries, using such proxy instruments as the "#Wagner" PMC. pic.twitter.com/XXdQcxkTfk — Ahmed Sherif (@AhmedSh75151405) February 9, 2023

The aim of the Africa visit, the third since last July, has been to offer support to different countries and increase the Russian present on the continent. In Mali, the visit was to offer support to the government there battling Islamic Jihadists, and the same was true in Mauritania.

Lavrov's visit to Nouakchott is part of a broader diplomatic offensive by Russia in Africa, where the war has intensified strategic competition between great powers according to AFP.

The Russian Minister is rounding his visit in Khartoum, whilst also extending the same level of support to its military leaders who have been accused by the civil forces in the country of executing a coup in October 2021.