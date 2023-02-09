  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Russia's new diplomatic offensive in Africa

Russia's new diplomatic offensive in Africa

Published February 9th, 2023 - 09:07 GMT
Lavrov and Marzouk
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Mauritania's Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk hold a joint press conference following their talks in Nouakchott on February 8, 2023. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Africa beefing up support for his country. His name is trending on news website and social media platforms.

He started his trip in Mali on Monday, coming from Iraq and went on to Mauritania and is currently in Sudan where he is meeting the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah Al Burhan and other top officials in Khartoum. 

The aim of the Africa visit, the third since last July, has been to offer support to different countries and increase the Russian present on the continent. In Mali, the visit was to offer support to the government there battling Islamic Jihadists, and the same was true in Mauritania.

Lavrov's visit to Nouakchott is part of a broader diplomatic offensive by Russia in Africa, where the war has intensified strategic competition between great powers according to AFP

The Russian Minister is rounding his visit in Khartoum, whilst also extending the same level of support to its military leaders who have been accused by the civil forces in the country of executing a coup in October 2021. 

 

Tags:MaliSudanSergey LavrovRussiaUkraineMauritaniaMohamed Salem Ould Marzouk

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...