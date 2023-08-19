ALBAWABA - In an unexpected twist, details about Russia's clandestine endeavor to establish a fleet of Iranian-origin kamikaze drones have been unearthed, adding a new layer of intrigue to the evolving technological landscape.

The Washington Post has obtained insight into a covert program that reportedly aims to propel Russia into producing a staggering 6,000 "Shahid" drones by the year 2025, signaling a potential paradigm shift in the dynamics of modern warfare.

Whispers of a remarkable assertion have emerged regarding Iran's "death and devastation" kamikaze drones. The revelation stems from a report by The Washington Post, suggesting that Russia has entered a partnership with Iran to accomplish a monumental feat—manufacturing an extensive fleet of 6,000 drones by the not-so-distant year 2025.

Shutterstock

The narrative unfolds with the establishment of a sprawling facility near Moscow, a reported November endeavor intended to meticulously engineer the localized version of the "Shahid-136" drones. The mammoth site, equivalent to 16 football fields, harbors a singular ambition: to rectify the shortage of drones in the Russian military, potentially tipping the scales in favor of Moscow on the battlefield.

Behind Closed Doors: The Insider's Tale

An unnamed Russian source, veiled in secrecy for security purposes, has shared a remarkable account of this intricate plan with The Washington Post. The undisclosed individual has unraveled a captivating narrative of collaboration between Iran and Russia, intertwined with a deliberate effort to obstruct the very production they seemingly support.

In the evolving world of technological prowess, Russia's covert pursuit of drone supremacy presents a multifaceted narrative that underscores the delicate balance between secrecy and strategic ambition. The implications of this revelation ripple through both the geopolitical landscape and the ever-evolving tapestry of modern warfare.