Russia's Sputnik Jab Effective in Fighting New Covid Strain - Research

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is showing strong signs of effectiveness against new mutations of Covid-19, researchers have claimed.

The results of the trial in Russia testing the effectiveness of revaccination are expected to show a positive effect on protection against UK and South African strains of the virus, and will be published soon.

Denis Logunov, deputy director of the centre which developed the jab said: '(A) recent study carried out by the Gamaleya Centre in Russia showed that revaccination with Sputnik V vaccine is working very well against new coronavirus mutations, including the UK and South African strains of coronavirus.'

Last month Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

It comes after the President green-lit its approval for mass-use in Russia last August before any human trials had been rigorously analysed.

The 68-year-old has played down suggestions he should get the vaccine immediately to encourage public takeup, telling journalists that 'I don't want to monkey around' in front of cameras.

The jab was today being rolled out in countries including Mexico, Paraguay and Venezuela.

Results of the trial are expected to be published soon, but this was the first indication of how the tests are going. No further details were available yet.

So-called viral vector shots - such as Sputnik V and a shot developed by AstraZeneca - use harmless modified viruses as vehicles, or vectors, to carry genetic information that helps the body build immunity against future infections.

The revaccination used the same Sputnik V shot, based upon the same adenovirus vectors. The trial indicated this did not impact effectiveness, Logunov said in a statement to Reuters.

Some scientists have raised the possible risk that the body also develops immunity to the vector itself, recognising it as an intruder and trying to destroy it.

But developers of Sputnik V disagreed this would pose long-term problems.

'We believe that vector-based vaccines are actually better for future revaccinations than vaccines based on other platforms,' Logunov said.

He said that the researchers found that antibodies specific to the vectors used by the shot - which could generate an anti-vector reaction and undermine the work of the shot itself - waned 'as early as 56 days after vaccination'.

This conclusion was based on a trial of a vaccine against Ebola developed earlier by the Gamaleya Institute using the same approach as for the Sputnik V shot.

Vector immunity is not a new issue but has come under renewed scrutiny as companies including Johnson & Johnson anticipate regular COVID-19 vaccinations, like annual influenza shots, may be needed to combat new variants of the coronavirus.

