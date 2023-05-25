Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in South Africa

ALBAWABA - Fulgence Kayishema, Rwandan genocide most wanted suspect, was arrested in South Africa on Wednesday, the United Nations tribunal for war crimes committed in Rwanda said on Thursday.

According to the United Nations tribunal prosecutor, Fulgence Kayishema was arrested in a joint operation between South African authorities and a fugitive-tracking team.

JUST IN: One of the world's most wanted fugitives accused of involvement in the Rwandan genocide has been arrested in South Africa after more than two decades on the run, authorities announce. https://t.co/7TIu6BkLjU — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2023

Kayishema is accused of playing a pivotal role in the killing of more than 4 thousand Tutsi refugees at Nyange Catholic Church during the 1994 genocide and has been at large ever since.

“Fulgence Kayishema was a fugitive for more than 20 years. His arrest ensures that he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes,” said Chief Prosecutor Serge Brammertz of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), CNN reported.

Over the span of 90 days, one of Africa's most brutal and bloody genocides against indigenous people was committed, with more than 800,000 Tutsis with a number of moderate Hutus killed in the city of Nyanga, Rwanda.

It is alleged that Kayishema committed arson against people who were taking refuge in a church, where he bought fuel and helped in distributing it.

According to CNN, a reward of up to $5,000,000 was offered by the US War Crimes Rewards Program for information on Kayishema and the other fugitives wanted for perpetrating the Rwandan genocide.