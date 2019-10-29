  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saad Hariri Announces Resignation Amid Anti-govt Protests

Saad Hariri Announces Resignation Amid Anti-govt Protests

Published October 29th, 2019
Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Paris, France on 10 November 2018 [Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images]
Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Paris, France on 10 November 2018 [Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images]
Highlights
Hariri resigns amid anti-govt protests.

 Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation Tuesday, on the 13th day of anti-government protests.

Hariri addressed the nation from his Downtown residence.

Earlier in the day, an official source told The Daily Star that the premier's resignation was an option, but said that talks over the government's status continue.

Hariri's resignation means that the entire Cabinet is considered to have resigned, triggering a new government-formation process.


This article has been adapted from its original source.  

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019, The Daily Star. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...