Saad Hariri in Cairo: Can Egypt Break The Lebanese Cabinet Deadlock?

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri flew to Egypt Wednesday for talks with President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on developments in Lebanon and the region, Hariri's media office said in a statement.

The PM-designate will also meet with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the statement added.

Hariri's trip comes as his efforts to form a new government have hit a dead-end following a deepening rift with President Michel Aoun. It also follows an announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron last week that he plans to visit Beirut for a third time in an effort to push through a French proposal to resolve the Lebanese political crisis.

توجه رئيس الحكومة المكلف سعدالحريري إلى جمهورية مصر العربية، حيث من المقرر أن يلتقي الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي ووزير الخارجية سامح شكري والأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية احمد أبو الغيط ويجري معهم محادثات تتناول اخر المستجدات والاوضاع العامة في لبنان والمنطقة . — Saad Hariri (@saadhariri) February 3, 2021

