  3. Saad Hariri Quits Politics, Will Not Run For The Lebanese Polls

Saad Hariri Quits Politics, Will Not Run For The Lebanese Polls

Published January 24th, 2022 - 03:04 GMT
Saad Hariri
Saad Hariri (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - News is buzzing. The ex-prime minister Saad Hariri has just announced, Monday, that he will not be running in the upcoming Lebanese parliamentary elections due to be held in May. 


The long-time politician who lead the Mustaqbal Party says he is withdrawing from political life altogether. 


What this mean is that the party he headed will now need to start for a leader. But some suggest that the Mustaqbal party will not run for the elections either. 

