Saad Hariri Quits Politics, Will Not Run For The Lebanese Polls

ALBAWABA - News is buzzing. The ex-prime minister Saad Hariri has just announced, Monday, that he will not be running in the upcoming Lebanese parliamentary elections due to be held in May.

#UPDATE Former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri announced Monday he would not run in upcoming parliamentary elections and was withdrawing from political life pic.twitter.com/AfZ0XSQ8e6 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 24, 2022



The long-time politician who lead the Mustaqbal Party says he is withdrawing from political life altogether.

#BREAKING: Former Lebanon PM Saad Hariri to withdraw from political life



https://t.co/cWQLbkIgJj pic.twitter.com/r6a3K8wZN6 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 24, 2022



What this mean is that the party he headed will now need to start for a leader. But some suggest that the Mustaqbal party will not run for the elections either.