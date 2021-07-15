  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saad Hariri Steps Down From Trying to Form a Cabinet After 9 Months

Saad Hariri Steps Down From Trying to Form a Cabinet After 9 Months

Published July 15th, 2021 - 05:51 GMT
Saad Hariri
Saad Hariri steps down from seeking to form a government (AFP File Photo)

 Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has stepped down nearly nine months after he was tasked with forming the crisis-ridden country's next government.

Hariri's resignation comes after an uptick in diplomatic activity to resolve Lebanon's political crisis amid growing fears of impending state collapse.

The European Union has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on Lebanese officials over the stalled process. 

Tags:LebanonSaad HaririLebanonBeirutMichel Aoun

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright 2021 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...