Saad Hariri Steps Down From Trying to Form a Cabinet After 9 Months

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has stepped down nearly nine months after he was tasked with forming the crisis-ridden country's next government.
Hariri's resignation comes after an uptick in diplomatic activity to resolve Lebanon's political crisis amid growing fears of impending state collapse.
The European Union has repeatedly threatened to impose sanctions on Lebanese officials over the stalled process.
