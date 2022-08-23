Sadrists Hold a 'Mass' Sit-in Outside The Supreme Judicial Council

Thousands of protesters started gathering outside the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq on Tuesday holding their tents to start a sit-in in the country's Green Zone.

According to Iraq's local media, the Sadrist demonstrators waved national flags outside the country's Supreme Judicial Council. A protester was pictured holding a banner with the list of demands and main goals of the protest.

توجّه الآلاف إلى المنطقة الخضراء لغرض التواجد في إعتصامَي مبنى البرلمان ومبنى مجلس القضاء الأعلى. pic.twitter.com/Tn18DDxqbm — ابو زهراء الماجدي (@OljzSBYev8brtCf) August 23, 2022

Translation: "Thousands headed to the Green Zone to attend the sit-ins at the Parliament Building and the Supreme Judicial Council building."

The list with the title 'the demands of the Ashura revolution' featured five main potential demands; the first and the main goal for the protesters is to dissolve the parliament.

The other four demands included the determination of the biggest party in the parliament, to fight corruption and the corrupt, along with the separation of the Public Prosecution from the Judicial Council in Iraq, as well as, avoiding politicization of the judiciary.

(Source)

The crisis in Iraq started around one month ago, when protesters broke into the Iraqi parliament on July 17th refusing the nomination of a rival Shiite faction Mohammed al-Sudani as the country's new prime minister.