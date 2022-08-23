  1. Home
  Sadrists Hold a 'Mass' Sit-in Outside The Supreme Judicial Council

Published August 23rd, 2022 - 07:07 GMT
Judicial Council
This picture shows tents set up by supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr (image), as they continue to protest against the nomination of a rival Shiite faction for the position of prime minister, outside the Iraqi parliament building in the Green Zone of the capital Baghdad, on August 16, 2022. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

Thousands of protesters started gathering outside the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq on Tuesday holding their tents to start a sit-in in the country's Green Zone.

According to Iraq's local media, the Sadrist demonstrators waved national flags outside the country's Supreme Judicial Council. A protester was pictured holding a banner with the list of demands and main goals of the protest.

Translation: "Thousands headed to the Green Zone to attend the sit-ins at the Parliament Building and the Supreme Judicial Council building."

The list with the title 'the demands of the Ashura revolution' featured five main potential demands; the first and the main goal for the protesters is to dissolve the parliament.

The other four demands included the determination of the biggest party in the parliament, to fight corruption and the corrupt, along with the separation of the Public Prosecution from the Judicial Council in Iraq, as well as, avoiding politicization of the judiciary.

Judicial Council

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Source)

The crisis in Iraq started around one month ago, when protesters broke into the Iraqi parliament on July 17th refusing the nomination of a rival Shiite faction Mohammed al-Sudani as the country's new prime minister.

Tags:Judicial CouncilSupreme Judicial CouncilIraq

