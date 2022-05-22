Salmonella Discovered in North America Peanut Butter

The J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a recall for select varieties of Jif peanut butter sold in the United States and Canada in response to a possible salmonella contamination.

The Orrville, Ohio-based company announced the recall Friday.

Dozens of Jif peanut butter products are included in the recall with lot codes between 1274425 and 2140425. The codes are located near the best-if-used-by date on the packaging.

The affected varieties include -- but are not limited to -- various sizes of creamy, crunchy, natural, natural honey, no added sugar, squeezable, creamy omega 3 and reduced fat peanut butter. A full list can be found on the company's website.

J.M. Smucker Co. said consumers should immediately dispose of any recalled products.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting, dehydration, dry mouth and throat, and dizziness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said symptoms generally begin 6 hours to six days after ingestion.

Most people recover from the illness without treatment about four to seven days after it starts.

Children younger than 5 years old, adults older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience severe illness.