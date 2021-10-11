Sami Al Jaburi: The ISIS 'Finance Minister' Captured by Iraqi Intelligence

ALBAWABA – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustapha Al Khadimi is congratulating himself and the Baghdad security services for the arrest of the so-called ISIS “Minister of Finance” of Finance Sami Jasim Al Jaburi.

The news is all over the social media for Al Jaburi was the second in command to and deputy leader of ISIS under the slain leader Abu Bakir Al Baghdadi according to the Iranian Press TV.

He was long seen as the “chief of financial operations in the Daesh terror organization. Al Jaburi was arrested by Iraqi intelligence services 'outside the borders' of Iraq Premier Al Kadhemi announced, Monday and as quoted by the British Daily Mail.

Writing on twitter, the Iraqi prime minister labelled members of the Iraqi Intelligence Services as “heroes”. He said the capture of Al Jaburi was a “complex external operation” conducted by officers of the security services while Iraq was having its general election according to AFP’.

In September 2015, the US Treasury Department labelled Jaburi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist points out Press TV who has a $5 million bounty on his head.