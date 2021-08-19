Sami El-Hichri Appointed as Tunisia's New Director of National Security

Tunisian president Kais Saied has elected Sami El-Hichri as director-general of national security, local media reported on Wednesday.

Saied has also appointed Shukri Riahi as commander of the National Guard.

#FLASHINFO

Le président tunisien #KaisSaied nomme Sami El-Hichri directeur-général de la sécurité nationale – agence de presse nationale pic.twitter.com/AT2ZTnNaAX — ArabNewsFR (@ArabNewsfr) August 18, 2021

Earlier the Tunisian president said that he won't turn back and that he will move on in his decision to suspend the parliament and to sack prime minister in late July.