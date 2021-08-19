Sami El-Hichri Appointed as Tunisia's New Director of National Security

Highlights
Tunisian president confirms new measures as he hired new national security director general.
Tunisian president Kais Saied has elected Sami El-Hichri as director-general of national security, local media reported on Wednesday.
Saied has also appointed Shukri Riahi as commander of the National Guard.
#FLASHINFO— ArabNewsFR (@ArabNewsfr) August 18, 2021
Le président tunisien #KaisSaied nomme Sami El-Hichri directeur-général de la sécurité nationale – agence de presse nationale pic.twitter.com/AT2ZTnNaAX
Earlier the Tunisian president said that he won't turn back and that he will move on in his decision to suspend the parliament and to sack prime minister in late July.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)