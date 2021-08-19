  1. Home
  3. Sami El-Hichri Appointed as Tunisia's New Director of National Security

Published August 19th, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
Tunisian president Kais Saied
Tunisian President Kais Saied delivers a speech following the launch of Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan carrying 38 foreign satellites among them Tunisia's first satellite Challenge-1, at Telnet telecommunications group in the capital Tunis on March 22, 2021. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP)
Highlights
Tunisian president confirms new measures as he hired new national security director general.

Tunisian president Kais Saied has elected Sami El-Hichri as director-general of national security, local media reported on Wednesday.

Saied has also appointed Shukri Riahi as commander of the National Guard.

Earlier the Tunisian president said that he won't turn back and that he will move on in his decision to suspend the parliament and to sack prime minister in late July.

