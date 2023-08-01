San Suu Kyi to be pardoned: state media

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Myanmar's state media announced that former ousted president Aung San Suu Kyi will be moved to house arrest in preparation for her being pardoned.

San Suu Kyi has been detained since her ouster in a military coup in 2021 and has been pardoned as part of a junta amnesty of more than 7,000 detainees to celebrate Buddhist Lent, according to state media on Tuesday.

“The clemency will not pardon Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint for all of the alleged offenses, but merely reduce their sentences,”, "Chairman of State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts," the broadcast said.

