Sarraj Offers New Political Plan to Solve Libya Crisis

Head of the Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj proposed on Sunday a political plan to resolve Libya’s current crisis.

In a televised address, he called for holding a conference for Libyan parties in coordination with the United Nations mission in the country. The meeting would bring together all Libyan forces that call for a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis.

“There can be no room for authoritarians and dictators, whose hands have been covered in the blood of the Libyan people,” he said in what was interpreted as a dismissal of Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar from the initiative.

The conference will be dedicated to agreeing on a roadmap for the upcoming phase in Libya, as well as approving the appropriate constitutional foundation to hold presidential and parliamentary elections before the end of the year.

A legal committee tasked with drafting the necessary electoral laws would be formed and joint committees would be established under UN supervision, Sarraj continued.

The necessary security arrangements would also be prepared.

Moreover, Sarraj called for “activating the decentralized administration and the best use of financial resources and comprehensive developmental justice throughout Libya to ensure sound rule.”





He also proposed the formation of a “higher reconciliation authority” and spoke of general amnesty and holding war criminals to account.

He voiced his complete trust in the ability of his forces in defeating the “aggression and returning it from whence it came.”

“The aggression aims at binding the democratic process, staging a coup against it and imposing totalitarian rule,” Sarraj remarked in reference to the LNA’s offensive to cleanse Tripoli of terrorist and criminal gangs.

The military had launched its operation on April 4.

Sarraj also spoke of the “silent majority” in eastern Libya, saying: “History will attest to their rejection of oppression.”

“I am a man of peace, but at the same time, I will not allow the hopes and aspiration of the Libyan people to be robbed,” he added.

Haftar did not comment on Sarraj’s proposal, but a prominent LNA official told Asharq Al-Awsat: “He will definitely reject it.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he underlined the LNA’s “determination to win the battle for Tripoli against militias and terrorists that are hiding behind the Sarraj government.”



This article has been adapted from its original source.