  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Academic is Jailed 34 Years For Twitter Use

Saudi Woman Academic is Jailed 34 Years For Twitter Use

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published August 17th, 2022 - 10:44 GMT
Salma Al Shehab with her family
Salma Al Shehab with her family (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Unbelievable is the world and its coming from Saudi Arabia. Her name is trending. Salma Al Shehab is all over the social media for the total darkness she is suffering from now. 

Horrific. The 34-year-old and a mother of two, who is a Phd candidate at Leeds University in the UK, is living a nightmare which won't go away!

Having visited Saudi Arabia for a holiday she found himself embroiled in legal courts  that slammed a 34-year jail sentence on her. Its a calamity. Why one may ask?

Her name is trending at (#SalmaalShehab #Saudi #SaudiWoman #PrisonSentence #LeedsStudent) with endless questions that are being asked.

Saudi judges are upset about what Dr Salma al-Shehab is supposed to have been saying. On the social media, she is said to have supported views against the regime in the Saudi Kingdom. But surely that shouldn't carry such a hefty sentence. Its certainly set to ruin her life.  

 

Her name and court verdict and sentence is taking the internet by storm.

Many are reposting her story with the cause and her story being taken up by the international media. The horrors of such a sentence is yet to sink in and many world human rights organizations are appealing for governments such as in the UK and the US to put the pressure on the Saudis. 

Salma was initially sentenced to 6-years in the first instance court, but the jail time was increased to 34 years when she appealed. This is the longest known sentence for a women's rights activist in Saudi Arabia,' according to the Daily Mail.

 

Tags:Saudi ArabiaSalma Al ShehabLeeds UniversityTwitter

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...