Saudi Woman Academic is Jailed 34 Years For Twitter Use

ALBAWABA - Unbelievable is the world and its coming from Saudi Arabia. Her name is trending. Salma Al Shehab is all over the social media for the total darkness she is suffering from now.

#Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter



Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University student, was charged with following and retweeting dissidents and activists



This just after Biden’s visit: #FreeSalmaAlShehab



PLEASE RT#MOG#SaudiArabia https://t.co/dA5g4urSw2 — Michael O'Grady (@mog7546) August 17, 2022

Horrific. The 34-year-old and a mother of two, who is a Phd candidate at Leeds University in the UK, is living a nightmare which won't go away!

'But an appeals court on Monday handed down the new sentence – 34 years in prison followed by a 34-year travel ban – after a public prosecutor asked the court to consider other alleged crimes.'#FreeSalmaAlShehabhttps://t.co/3etuZdbvtO — FiLiA (@FiLiA_charity) August 17, 2022

Having visited Saudi Arabia for a holiday she found himself embroiled in legal courts that slammed a 34-year jail sentence on her. Its a calamity. Why one may ask?

Saudi Woman, Salma al-Shehab Handed 34-year Prison Sentence For Following A Critic On Twitterhttps://t.co/6fYm8Rsr3o — Grassroot Reporters (@Grassroot_R) August 17, 2022

Her name is trending at (#SalmaalShehab #Saudi #SaudiWoman #PrisonSentence #LeedsStudent) with endless questions that are being asked.

Saudi judges are upset about what Dr Salma al-Shehab is supposed to have been saying. On the social media, she is said to have supported views against the regime in the Saudi Kingdom. But surely that shouldn't carry such a hefty sentence. Its certainly set to ruin her life.

Her name and court verdict and sentence is taking the internet by storm.

An outstanding Leeds University PhD student & mother of two - #Salma-al-Shehab - was on holiday in #SaudiArabia - when she was imprisoned for 34 YEARS (!) FOR USING #TWITTER! 🇸🇦🆘👺https://t.co/1cSQTRcsSz — Jon Óttar (@jonothar) August 17, 2022

Many are reposting her story with the cause and her story being taken up by the international media. The horrors of such a sentence is yet to sink in and many world human rights organizations are appealing for governments such as in the UK and the US to put the pressure on the Saudis.

🔴Confirmed to us that the Court of Appeals in Riyadh issued a 34 years prison against the academic woman; Salma_Al-Shehab, just because of tweets calling for freedom for prisoners of conscience in Saudia. pic.twitter.com/gMkbz8ckLG — Prisoners of Conscience (@m3takl_en) August 15, 2022

Salma was initially sentenced to 6-years in the first instance court, but the jail time was increased to 34 years when she appealed. This is the longest known sentence for a women's rights activist in Saudi Arabia,' according to the Daily Mail.