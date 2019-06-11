Two 'Deadly' Houthi Drones Shot Down by Saudi Defences

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces shot down two weaponized drones launched by Houthis from Yemen toward the city of Khamis Mushayt, a spokesman for the Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s legitimate government said early Tuesday.



In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said the attack was part of the continuing attempt by “Houthi terrorists” to target civilian installations in Saudi Arabia.



The statement gave no further details.



Houthi-run Masirah TV reported earlier on Monday that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement had carried out attacks on an airbase near Khamis Mushayt.





Coalition forces raid Houthi positions



In Yemen, coalition fighters intensified overnight air strikes on Houthi positions in the districts of Abes and Haradh in the northwestern province of Hajjah.



According to the Yemeni Ministry of Defense website, September Net, the air raids targeted the Houthi concentrations west of Haradh city and destroyed the vehicles of the militia.



The fighters also targeted a vehicle carrying a number of Houthi fighters in the governorate of Abs.



The coalition led by Saudi Arabia threw its support behind the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in early 2015 amid attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis.

