Saudi Air pilots eject from crashing jet

ALBAWABA - Two Saudi Air Force officers survived a jet crash due to malfunction at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Kingdom's Eastern Province.

The social media has reported the crash which happened on Monday, at length. A spokesman in the Defence Ministry confirmed the crash and the survival of the officers who were on a routine training mission.

Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said the aircrew, consisting of two officers, survived the incident after using the ejector seat, the SPA - Saudi news agency - reported.

No injuries or damage on the ground it added, pointing out an investigation has been opened, according to the Saudi Gazette.