Saudi Air pilots eject from crashing jet

Published November 8th, 2022 - 06:50 GMT
Saudi jet fighter
A Saudi F-15 fighter jet landing at the Khamis Mushayt military airbase, some 880 km from the capital Riyadh. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - Two Saudi Air Force officers survived a jet crash due to malfunction at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Kingdom's Eastern Province. 

The social media has reported the crash which happened on Monday, at length. A spokesman in the Defence Ministry confirmed the crash and the survival of the officers who were on a routine training mission. 

Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said the aircrew, consisting of two officers, survived the incident after using the ejector seat, the SPA - Saudi news agency - reported.

No injuries or damage on the ground it added, pointing out an investigation has been opened, according to the Saudi Gazette


