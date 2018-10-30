Saudi Arabia’s Top Prosecutor in Istanbul Courthouse Over Khashoggi Murder

Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mujeb (2ndL) leaves Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul, on October 30, 2018 in Istanbul (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor on Tuesday visited a courthouse in Istanbul for the second time over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Attorney General Saud al-Mujeb had also visited Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse on Monday to meet Irfan Fidan, Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor .

After the second meeting, which lasted around an hour, al-Mujeb and his delegation proceeded to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, where Khashoggi was killed on Oct. 2.

They left the consulate after spending one-and-half-hours inside.

No official statement was made about either visit.

Al-Mujeb and the delegation accompanying him had arrived in Istanbul early on Monday.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After weeks of denying any knowledge of his whereabouts, Saudi officials admitted that Khashoggi had died inside the consulate building.

Turkish police have been investigating the case, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said 18 people arrested in Saudi Arabia over the killing should be sent to Turkey to face trial.

