Saudi Arabia Bans Flights to and From Seven African Countries

Saudi Arabia has announced flights suspension to and from seven more African countries due to fears that the new Covid-19 variant called Omicron strain to spread inside the kingdom, Arab news reported.

The seven nations are Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and The Comoros Islands.



South Africa has reported a massive increase in Covid-19 cases since the announce of the new variant.

"About 2,828 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to nearly 3 million," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed on Friday.