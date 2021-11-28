  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Arabia Bans Flights to and From Seven African Countries

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights to and From Seven African Countries

Published November 28th, 2021 - 07:56 GMT
South Africa has reported a massive increase in Covid-19 cases since the announce of the new variant.
Saudi passengers arrive to King Khaled International airport in the capital Riyadh on May 17, 2021, as Saudi authorities lift travel restrictions for citizens immunised against COVID-19. / AFP / Fayez Nureldine
Highlights
suspension

Saudi Arabia has announced flights suspension to and from seven more African countries due to fears that the new Covid-19 variant called Omicron strain to spread inside the kingdom, Arab news reported.

Also ReadSouth Africa: New Variant's COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High South Africa: New Variant's COVID-19 Cases Hit Record High

The seven nations are Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and The Comoros Islands. 


South Africa has reported a massive increase in Covid-19 cases since the announce of the new variant.

"About 2,828 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to nearly 3 million," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed on Friday. 

Tags:Covid-19 VariantSaudi ArabiaCovid-19Omicron variant

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...