Saudi Arabia cancels visa sticker for many countries

Published July 25th, 2023 - 04:16 GMT
Starting from tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26, travelers will be able to enter the kingdom without visa stickers, with visa validity verified through a Quick Response (QR) code

ALBAWABA- Saudi Arabia announced the elimination of visa sticker requirements for travelers from certain Arab, African, and Asian countries.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation issued a directive allowing citizens from countries including Yemen, Pakistan, Sudan, Uganda, Lebanon, Nepal, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Morocco, Thailand, and Vietnam to enter the kingdom without visa stickers. The decision pertains to visas for work, visit, and residency, previously obtained from Saudi embassies and consulates abroad. 
Starting from tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26, travelers will be able to enter the kingdom without visa stickers, with visa validity verified through a Quick Response (QR) code printed on an A4-sized paper containing all visa information.


 

