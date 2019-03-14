Saudi Arabia Defends Measures in Journalist's Murder Case
President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al Aiban. (AFP/ File Photo)
The head of the Saudi human rights commission, Bandar Al-Aiban, told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday that the Kingdom had taken all necessary measures in the case of the murdered journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
In his speech, Al-Aiban said three meetings had been held in the Khashoggi case so far, and that Saudi Arabia “categorically rejects any talk about the internationalization of Khashoggi's case."
Al-Aiban said in response to claims in the International media that there were no secret detention centres in Saudi Arabia, adding that they violated laws, and that UN recommendations were against Saudi regulations.
He also said that the Arab Coalition is committed to international human rights law.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Mecca crane collapse case: Criminal court gives defendants 45 days to counter charges
- Saudi ambassador in a row with British journalist over Gaza allegations
- Saudi Arabia executes two men accused of drug trafficking and murder
- Elderly man charged with molesting seven-year-old girl in Saudi Arabia
- The case for a minimum wage for expats in Saudi Arabia