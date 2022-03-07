  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Arabia Destroys Houthi Drone Targeting The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia Destroys Houthi Drone Targeting The Kingdom

Published March 7th, 2022 - 06:32 GMT
Houthi Drone target Saudi Arabia
A Yemeni security guard inspects the damage in the vicinity of the telecommunication ministry following overnight airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition targeting the Huthi rebel-held capital Sanaa, on February 14, 2022.

Coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed a number of drones launched by Yemen's Houthi terror militia toward Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

Also ReadUN Security Council Slaps Arms Embargo on HouthisUN Security Council Slaps Arms Embargo on Houthis

Following the latest Houthi strike, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it has launched a military operation in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The operation is in response to the threat of drones and attempts to target civilians, the coalition added.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:HouthiCoalitionSaudi-led coalitionYemenSaudi Arabia

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...