Saudi Arabia Destroys Houthi Drone Targeting The Kingdom

Coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed a number of drones launched by Yemen's Houthi terror militia toward Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.

The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF) reportedly intercepted and destroyed suspected Al-Houthi-launched weaponized drones targeting the country's southern region early March 7.The exact number of drones remains unclear. While the specific target of the drones remains unclear pic.twitter.com/X7aroVeM8l — Crisis7 (@Crisis7_) March 7, 2022

Following the latest Houthi strike, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it has launched a military operation in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The operation is in response to the threat of drones and attempts to target civilians, the coalition added.