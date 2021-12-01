  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Saudi Arabia Detects First Omicron Case

Saudi Arabia Detects First Omicron Case

Published December 1st, 2021 - 08:36 GMT
Saudi Arabia confirms first case of omicron variant
Omicron variant. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
The first case of the Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday the first Omicron variant case in the kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Also ReadOmicron Variant: All You Need to KnowOmicron Variant: All You Need to Know

The Omicron variant case is for a Saudi citizen who arrived from a North African country. The man and the people he contacted are said to have been in isolation.

Earlier, the Saudi authorities have banned flights to and from seven African countries, including Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Comoros, with the aim of curbing the spread of the new variant.

Several countries have announced cases of the new COVID-19 variant including Germany, Australia, Nigeria, UK and Australia. However, the first case of the Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa.

Tags:Omicron variantomicronCovid-19South Africa

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...