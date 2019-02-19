Saudi Arabia 'Heart of Evil' - Iran General Salami

Commander of the IRGC's Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour (Twitter)

The second-in-command of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has slammed Saudi Arabia as “the heart of evil” in the Middle East region and the entire world as well, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic has been making plans for defeating its enemies and avenging the blood of its terror victims.

Speaking during a ceremony commemorating the victims of a recent terrorist attack in southeastern Iran on Tuesday, Brigadier General Hossein Salami warned that the assault, which was carried out by Saudi-backed terrorists, is not just one isolated terrorist incident; rather, it stems from “a dangerous strategy” which has emerged at the global level.

Iran’s IRGC forces “have been standing up to the ominous triangle of the US, the Zionist regime and the regional Arab reactionary governments, and that is no easy task,” he said.

“Today, Saudi Arabia is the heart of evil in the region and the world,” the senior commander said.

Last week, an explosives-laden car rammed into a bus in Iran’s Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province, killing 27 IRGC personnel and wounding 13 others.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group, which is based in Pakistan and linked to al-Qaeda and the Saudi regime, claimed responsibility for the bombing.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, the IRGC’s chief commander, General Mohammad Ali Jafari, issued a stern warning to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying they could face retaliatory measures for supporting terrorists on behalf of the US and Israel.

General Salami went on to say that the balance of power is today shifting in favor of the Muslim world, and that the big powers should either retreat from regional areas under their occupation or confront this rising Islamic wave.

Arrogant powers, he added, have grown weaker and are not even capable of solving their own minor issues.

“Al Saud should know that it will not last long. The enemy should know that we will not stop chasing it,” the IRGC commander said.

America’s power is running out of steam and the enemies are frustrated, whereas the Iranians are making progress and continuing on the path forward, he noted.

General Salami further said that Iran has devised plans to avenge the blood of its martyrs and take on its enemies.

Iran "has plans for the defeat of world powers and would not limit its confrontation to a specific area,” he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.